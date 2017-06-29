Greensboro cycling family hopes to raise awareness about sharing the road after husband hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jay McCloy is already back out on his bicycle just one week after he was hit by a car and thrown off it.

"I got struck from the left side,” McCloy said. “I actually rolled over the hood and landed on the ground.”

Last Thursday, McCloy was riding down Westridge Road near Bryan Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m.

"As I was coming through the intersection, a car decided to turn left," he said.

McCloy said he tried to catch the driver's attention.

"I did start to yell like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,’” he said.

But he was hit.

The impact knocked him off his bike and flipped him over the hood of the car.

"I really believe I shouldn't have walked away from that as well as I did," McCloy said.

He had minor injuries, including a sprained wrist and bruises on his leg, hip and shoulders.

"Just blessed that I didn't get hurt worse," he said.

Later that night, his wife Emily posted what happened on Nextdoor -- a social media website for neighbors.

"I asked for people to just be more aware of cyclists,” Emily said. “And, I gave a few tips."

Some of those tips include giving plenty of room to cyclists when passing and yielding to cyclists when turning left.

McCloy and his wife are both cyclists and ride in different events each year.

After last week's accident, the couple wants to become advocates for sharing the road.

"Some people just don't think cyclists have a right to the road," McCloy said.

City officials say from January 2015 to September 2016, there were 64 bicycle crashes in Greensboro.

It’s a number the couple hopes they can help lower by raising awareness.

"If one person changes the way they drive, then I think it's a success," McCloy said.

The driver of the car that hit McCloy was given a citation for failure to yield.

The family says they aren't letting the accident stop them.

Right now, they're training for the Bike MS cycling event this fall. ​