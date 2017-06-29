Greensboro church opens its doors to Winston-Salem woman facing deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- With only one day left to leave the country, a Winston-Salem woman has decided to take sanctuary with her family at a church in Greensboro.

Miners Garcia says she came to America to seek safety and education for her blind son. She says she has lived here for 17 years and has no criminal record.

Now, she hoping to keep her family together.

She will stay at the Congregational United Church of Christ with her two youngest sons. Garcia and her blind son are asking ICE for some compassion so her family can have a better life with more opportunities.

