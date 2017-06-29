× Fiber outage shuts down DMV offices across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — An internet network outage in central North Carolina has forced approximately 35 driver license and license plate agency offices from the Charlotte Metro area to the Triad to suspend services until repairs are completed, according to a press release.

DMV officials said they were advised by Time Warner Business Services that crews from Windstream Communications are working to repair a cut to a major fiber optic cable that occurred on Thursday. Spectrum has no estimate as to when service could be restored.

Several N.C. Department of Transporation offices have also been affected by the outage.

