× Family of missing NC airport worker rents helicopter for search

RALEIGH, N.C. — The family of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who went missing while on break Monday afternoon rented a helicopter to aid in the search, WNCN reports.

Allison Cope went on her scheduled break at the Terminal 2 pre-security Starbucks but never returned, according to WTVD. She was expected to be back around 3 p.m. and was eventually reported missing at about 7 p.m.

Security records show Cope’s 2014 Ford Fusion left the parking lot, but there is no security video that shows who was driving.

Cope’s family rented a helicopter Thursday to search for her 2014 Ford Fusion in the Falls Lake area.

“She always checks in with us,” said roommate Sarah Kosinski. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”