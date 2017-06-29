Coast Guard rescues 4-year-old, 4 adults off NC coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four adults and a 4-year-old Wednesday night after a boat capsized three miles off Wrightsville Beach.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. when the 22-foot boat overturned near the Masonboro Inlet, WSPA reports. The passengers were all wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.

Video shows each person being brought to safety aboard the Coast Guard ship.

The Coast Guard issued a statement on the capsize:

“We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes. Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case.”