Child hit by car in Burlington after running into the street

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A 12-year-old boy was struck by a car at the intersection of North Mebane Street and South Beaumont Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Assistant Burlington Police Chief Chris Verdeck.

When officers arrived on the scene, the boy was conscious and was able to speak with officers. He was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators say it appears the child ran into the street before he was struck.

The driver of the car will not be charged.