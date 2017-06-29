× Bicyclist hit by car in Greensboro last week dies from his injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car last week in Greensboro has died from his injuries.

Mark Nadler, 25, was riding a bicycle north on the southbound lane of Warren Street when he failed to yield right of way to a 2001 Honda Accord, according to police.

Police were called to the intersection of Sherwood and Warren streets at about 1:43 a.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

Nadler suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. He died on Thursday, Greensboro police said in a press release.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver of the Accord.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.