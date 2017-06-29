× 3-year-old NC boy catches first bass on $5 Walmart fishing pole

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-year-old North Carolina boy caught his first bass on Wednesday — all thanks to a $5 fishing pole from Walmart.

Hannah Jarman says her son Baiden Jarman caught the fish at their pond in Chatham County.

“I don’t know who was more surprised, me or him,” she told FOX8. “The look on his face in the first picture says it all!

Now, little Baiden is obsessed and wants to fish all the time.

The picture is a sweet reminder that summer is officially here!