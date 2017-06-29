× 16-year-old NC boy facing 10 child sex crime charges

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A 16-year-old from North Carolina is accused of duplicating multiple images or videos of young children engaged in sexual acts.

Nicholas Fabian Jones is facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after police found at least 10 images showing children engaging in sexual acts either on their own or with adult men, WNCN reports. Court documents say the children were between the ages of two – and 12 years old.

It is unknown how police caught him with the child pornography.

If he is released from prison, Jones will be put on electronic house arrest, have no access to the internet and be unallowed to have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 12.

Jones is currently behind bars on a $25,000 secured bond.