YWCA program helps woman lose 75 pounds, lower risk for diabetes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The phrase “sick and tired” wasn’t just a figure of speech for Misa Crosson.

“[There] were certain times that I would get up and I’m like, ‘Golly, I just wish I didn't have to wake up in pain every day,’” she said.

Only in her early 50s, Crosson was walking with a cane, dealing with osteoarthritis and on the verge of a double knee replacement.

In addition to other health issues, finding out that she had prediabetes would be the final straw.

Last May, Crosson was one of the first to sign-up for a diabetes prevention program at the YWCA of Winston-Salem’s Gateway Center.

The program is called “Gateway to Success.”

She learned how to change her diet.

“I really don't do a lot of red meat anymore, just every now and again, but I love vegetables and fruits as much as I can eat and if I'm still hungry, I actually put more vegetables on my plate,” she said.

Crosson developed an exercise routine which includes using fitness machines at the YWCA and participating in group classes.

“I've actually lost 75 pounds, add two more pounds to it and [it’s about] 77 pounds now,” Crosson said.

A big part of why she started her fitness journey was because she wanted to be healthy enough to interact with her youngest grandchildren – ages 1 and 3.

Crosson’s daughter says she has been inspired to start a fitness routine after seeing the changes her mother has made.

“I’m very proud of her,” Tomasenia Crosson said.

Even though she started the program walking with a cane, she doesn’t need it anymore.

Along with losing approximately 77 pounds, Crosson has been able to lower her A1c level, and her body aches and pains have decreased.

“Yes, it is awesome and I feel awesome.”

The Gateway to Success program is supported by The United Way of Forsyth County, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.