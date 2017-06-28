Youth group working on homes in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Betty Hairston no longer has to worry about her old roof on her Reidsville home.

"This is what I have prayed for and they have come," Hairston said.

The college and high school students from across the United States greet Hairston as Ms. Betty. Ms. Betty believes the group's arrival is a blessing. The students could be doing a number of fun things during the last week of June. Instead volunteers are making improvements on Ms. Betty's Rockingham County home. Ben Field is from South Carolina.

"This is us answering the call to Him and I love it," Field said. "It brings me a lot of joy and peace. I love it so much."

The desire to help others is the foundation on which World Changers is built upon. The goal of the organization is to allow students to practice their faith by working in the community for a week. On average, it costs $280 for students to travel to their work sites. Emma Conerty is from Ohio. She participates because she knows a week's worth of work will last a lifetime.

"We just finished a roof on another house," Conerty said. "When we were leaving the homeowner, Ms. Francis cried. She was so happy. That was really touching."

This week, 181 volunteers are scattered across Rockingham County doing roofing, siding and other home improvement needs. The group is working so hard that they might wrap up all of their tasks before the week ends.

"It's always a blast," Field said. "When we get here, we're like OK let's get this done, this is why we are here."

And when the job is complete, the World Changers believe not only have they improved someone's home, but they made a friend.

"Every year I've always gotten to interact with the homeowner," Field said. "I still keep up with my homeowner from four years ago on Facebook every single week."

Twenty-six low-income homeowners were selected to be a part of this week's World Changers mission. The funds for the improvements come from corporate and private donations, churches and towns. This is World Changers' fourth consecutive mission trip to Rockingham County. The group will be in Rockingham County again in 2019.