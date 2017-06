Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A wreck closed northbound Interstate 85/eastbound Interstate 40 in Alamance County for nearly an hour Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The accident happened at about 7:20 p.m. near Exit 141 (Huffman Mill Road).

The road was reopened at about 8:10 p.m.

Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck but was not able to provide additional information.