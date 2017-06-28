Warrants detail alleged abuse Hailey Burns endured while captive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New warrants reveal the level of abuse that a North Carolina teen endured while being held captive in Georgia for more than a year, WSOC reports.

Michael Wysolovski confined Hailey Burns in an upstairs bedroom of his Duluth, Georgia, home telling her she’d be arrested if she left, documents said.

Wysolovski reportedly controlled every aspect of his 17-year-old captive’s life by keeping a food journal detailing how many calories she had eaten each day.

Doctors at the Atlanta hospital who examined Burns after she was rescued “determined she was suffering from malnutrition,” according to warrants.

The FBI responded to a tip and tracked Burns to a home in Georgia last weekend.