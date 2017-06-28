Vigil held for NC A&T student killed in crash in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Through prayer and words of comfort, dozens of students at North Carolina A&T State University gathered Wednesday to remember a fellow student who died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

More than 50 students held candles and shared memories of 22-year-old Destiny Jones.

“She brought laughter and fun to everybody that she touched," friend Toni Raley said.

"She had the warmest soul and anytime I needed that girl, she was there," Raley said to the crowd.

“Caring, loving, supportive, charismatic,” boyfriend Turner Echols said.

Jones was entering her senior year at the school where she studied sports science and fitness.

“She was about her business,” Raley said. “She worked for everything. She just wanted to make a difference."

State troopers say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jones was hit head-on by another vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Haw River.

Officials say Jones later died of her injuries.

"Heartbroken, I lost a close friend, family, and a sister,” friend Tyeshia Baldwin said.

Friends say Jones had dreams of becoming a physical therapist and one day opening her own practice.

The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Joshua Lamm, also died of his injuries.