ABC 21 sports anchor Zach Groth tweeted a video of Jake carrying a basket filled with water bottles to the umpire during the Fort Wayne Tincaps 5-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs, a game held at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne.

Jake the Diamond Dog is at the @TinCaps game, and he's still amazing. cc: @Lana pic.twitter.com/nB4bpRO8Z3 — Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) June 27, 2017

Diamond Dog also delivers the game ball to the pitcher, shags foul balls, plays batboy and catches Frisbees.