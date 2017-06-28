× Suspect arrested in fatal Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers helped detectives identify the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on Phillips Avenue earlier this week, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Timotheus Yamari Grace, 19, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Dallas Lamont McClure on June 25. Grace surrendered himself to officers at the District 3 station at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Jun 26, Crime Stoppers published a flyer with a photo of a person of interest in the homicide. Calls to the anonymous tip line played an important role in connecting Grace to the shooting, the release said.

McClure was found suffering from a gunshot at 1:17 p.m. on Sunday in a parking area near 2309 Phillips Ave. Witnesses and police rendered first aid until EMS arrived, however, McClure’s wound was not survivable.

Another person was also shot in the incident. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Several apartments were also struck by gunfire. No one was injured by those shots.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

At the time of the homicide, Grace was facing a previous charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was released from jail on bond, and was being electronically monitored. Grace is now confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.