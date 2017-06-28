Still no sign of missing Raleigh Durham International Airport worker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Allison Cope has been a supervisor at the Starbucks in Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s Terminal Two for four years.
She was scheduled to start a 3:30 a.m. shift on Tuesday. She never showed because she disappeared during her shift Monday afternoon.
Sarah Kosinski is a long-time friend of Cope and said she has lived with her for ten years and the two talk every day. She said around 1:40 p.m. Monday, she texted Cope asking if she had left something inside of Cope’s car. Around 3 p.m. a badge swipe shows Cope clocked out for what RDU police say was her scheduled break.
She never returned.
Police said she was officially reported missing at 7 p.m. Monday night. Kosinski said she got a call from another supervisor who works with Cope that her friend never returned after leaving for her break.
Read more at WTVD.
35.779590 -78.638179