Public invited to offer ideas for Hanging Rock expansion

DANBURY, N.C. -- Hanging Rock State Park is growing and park officials want your ideas on what to do with 716 additional acres.

The park recently acquired the land that includes Vade Mecum Springs, a former 4-H camp that was original built in the early 20th century as a private resort. The property also includes Moore's Springs Campground and Bike Trails.

Park officials are holding a public meeting Thursday for input on what the public would like to see done with the property. Some ideas already being pitched include more horse riding amenities, camp sites and bike trails.

"There is some intense climbing in here," said mountain biker Antonio Donabo, who would like to see more bike trails along with parking as long as it preserves the natural area. "I'd also like to see a bathroom or an area for someone to get in touch with a park ranger."

Park officials along with architects want to hear your ideas Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Walnut Cove Library.

