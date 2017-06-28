North Carolina rural roads among deadliest in United States
RALEIGH, N.C. — They’re narrow, they curve, they slope and they kill.
Crashes on North Carolina’s network of rural roads claim more lives than all but two states in the country, according to report by TRIP, a national transportation research group.
The data from 2015 shows 855 traffic-related deaths on non-interstate rural roads, trailing only Texas and California. The 855 fatalities also accounts for 62 percent of all traffic deaths in the state, even as only 31% of the population lives in what the state considers rural areas.
According to Wooten, more than 50,000 farmers use the rural roads but they’re hardly the only ones; tourists travel them to the mountains and the beach, while the growth of the Triangle also extends 20-30 miles outside the city limits.