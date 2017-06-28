× Mother accused of setting car on fire with 11-year-old son inside

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan woman is accused of binding her 11-year-old son’s wrists, locking him inside a car and setting it on fire.

A 50-year-old man called the sheriff’s at 11:28 a.m. saying his wife may have harmed their son, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle at the Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle Township with smoke coming from the passenger side area.

Deputies found the mother and son talking to a staff member in a different part of the cemetery and arrested the woman on charges of attempted murder and arson.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman had allegedly tied her son’s wrists, locked him in the car and set fire to the trunk. The boy attempted to free himself while she attempted to set fire to the passenger seat using gasoline. She then freed her son.

The pair then found a cemetery employee, who freed the boy from his bindings, the release states.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Her son was also taken to the hospital and later released.