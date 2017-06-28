× Man accused of hitting 4-year-old High Point boy with truck arrested

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man accused of hitting a 4-year-old High Point boy with a truck has been arrested, according to a news release from High Point police.

Brendan Lamar Johnson, 30, is charged with felony hit and run with injury and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. He was also charged with breaking and entering from a previous incident.

The alleged hit-and-run happened on Sunday at about 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Wesley Street.

Matthew Drawthorn, 4, was riding a bike outside his home when he was struck by the vehicle. After two days at Brenner Children’s Hospital, Matthew was back home Wednesday recovering.

High Point police identified Johnson as the suspect Tuesday evening.

Johnson was placed in the High Point Jail Wednesday under a $75,000 secured bond.