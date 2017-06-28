Kids learn to build sailboats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a group of sailing enthusiasts who started an after school program building sailboats with kids who might otherwise never have a chance to do such a thing.

It’s coordinated with the Winston-Salem YMCA after school program and groups of kids spend several afternoons a week building small sailboats.

When the school year ends, many of these same kids attend a day camp at Oak Hollow Lake where they learn to sail the boats they built.

The group has been doing this for about 10 years and it’s all volunteers and operates entirely off donations.