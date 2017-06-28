× Jamal Fox resigns from Greensboro City Council

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Councilman Jamal Fox won’t finish his term on the City Council.

The city said in a press release Wednesday that Fox, who announced last week that he won’t seek re-election for his District 2 seat, has resigned.

The council will appoint a replacement at its July 18 meeting.

District 2 residents interested in filling the vacancy for the remainder of the term should submit a resume and Letter of Interest to City Clerk Betsey Richardson at betsey.richardson@greensboro-nc.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10.