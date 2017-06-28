Greensboro police warn parents about fake youth summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are warning parents not to fall for a youth summer camp using a phone number from the City of Greensboro.

Posted on social media by a concerned parent, Sanitation Station claims to be a week long camp for children starting July 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Jake Keys, with the City of Greensboro, confirmed the camp is not real. Waste management is not offering a summer camp. James Fetner is listed as the program coordinator but is not listed as an employee with the city. The number associated takes callers directly to the main city information line.

Cpl. Matthew Stein, with Greensboro police, said it's important parents call police about anything that may be suspicious. Stein said this could be a luring attempt.

"This is probably going to be a new tactic there along the lines moving people on social media, online, to texting or anything of that nature, because it's simple for a suspect to do without drawing much attention to themselves in person," Stein said.