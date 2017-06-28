× Good Samaritan who says he was helping lost toddler beat up by parent, Facebook shamed

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Good Samaritan who was trying to help a little girl who got separated from her parents ended up getting attacked and called a child predator on social media, WFLA reported.

The 2-year-old went missing at a baseball game. The Good Samaritan spotted the child and says he was trying to help her find her parents.

But the dad tells WFLA all he saw was a strange man walking towards the parking lot with his daughter.

“I wanted to kill the man,” the girl’s father told WFLA.

The girl’s father admitted he punched the man “probably about five or six times.”

Now, family and friends of the toddler posted the man’s name, photo and place of employment on social media, calling him a child predator.

“This guy, is a father, a local businessman, has two children, was trying to help this child. But they turned it completely around and that’s not right,” Sgt. Gross said.

The girl’s father just isn’t buying it.

REPORTER: “Do you buy that he was trying to find her parents?”

FATHER: “No, hell no, I don’t. Not at all!”