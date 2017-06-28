Driver hits tree, causes car to overturn into creek in Davie County

ADVANCE, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a wreck in Davie County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. when 43-year-old Staci Tatum ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran back off to the right again, went down an embankment and hit a tree, causing the car to overturn into the creek.

She was taken to Forsyth Medical Center and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Troopers are unsure if distraction or impairment were factors in the wreck.

Crews are currently trying to get the car out of the creek.