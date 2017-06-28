Cove Creek Gardens in Greensboro helps students get hands-on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nestled beneath the trees on Summit Avenue, north of downtown Greensboro, is a park you might have never even known existed.

Cove Creek Gardens promotes the art of horticulture and demonstrates the conservation of native plants and water.

Acting co-director Julia Blizin has been a life-long gardener and says education is another huge component of the garden.

Thanks to a partnership with UNCG and North Carolina A&T, students get valuable experience they couldn't get in a classroom.

Students get the opportunity to forgo the books and get hands-on experience in the field.

Through their hard work, some 600 visitors get to enjoy the gardens each year.

Cove Creek Gardens is a non-profit that started in 2005 and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been a supporter from the very beginning.