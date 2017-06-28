× Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to the Rockets

LOS ANGELES — Winston-Salem native Chris Paul has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, according to Yahoo Sports.

Paul, 32, has agreed to opt-in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract and allow the Clippers to trade him to the Rockets.

The Rockets will send Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams to the Clippers in exchange for Paul.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA player and nine-time All-Defensive team member. He played six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets and six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN ranked Paul No. 3 on the available free agents this offseason.

For his career, Chris Paul has averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

The trade was first reported by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Chris Paul and James Harden were determined to play together, and found a way with Rockets-Clippers trade agreed upon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017