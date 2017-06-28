Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to the Rockets
LOS ANGELES — Winston-Salem native Chris Paul has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, according to Yahoo Sports.
Paul, 32, has agreed to opt-in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract and allow the Clippers to trade him to the Rockets.
The Rockets will send Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams to the Clippers in exchange for Paul.
Paul is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA player and nine-time All-Defensive team member. He played six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets and six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.
ESPN ranked Paul No. 3 on the available free agents this offseason.
For his career, Chris Paul has averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.
The trade was first reported by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.