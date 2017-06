× Battleground Speedway robbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Greensboro Speedway Tuesday night.

At 10:03 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Avenue in reference to a robbery of business.

A suspect entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the business on foot, last seen heading northbound on Battleground Avenue.

No injuries were reported.