Attempted rapist: 'I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize'

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania judge upheld the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape in 2013.

Frank Yager, 33, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the charge, according to Lehigh Valey Live.

Yeager spent months compiling a list with more than 200 names, addresses, and personal information about potential targets. Court documents say he was fixated on raping real estate agents.

On Nov. 25, 2012, attempted to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a model home and waiting in the home for her with the lights off. The woman refused to go into the home with Yeager and later left with a male coworker.

Police found his diary, which detailed his plans.

“I have been planning and wanted this my whole life … the help I need is too great and I would rather die,” the entry read. “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize.”

The judge described Yeager as a full-blown psychopath who was obsessed with rape, PennLive reports.