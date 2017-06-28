6 pounds of marijuana, moonshine, 20 guns seized from Davidson County home; woman arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman faces multiple charges after search at a home.

Shelby Roark Berrier, 56, is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of non-tax paid liquor, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes after deputies found six and a half pounds of marijuana, seven gallons of moonshine, 20 firearms and $3,565 at a home on Browntown Lane.

The sheriff’s office said other people may be charged in the case.