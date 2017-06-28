× 25-year-old woman charged with sexual battery after becoming pregnant with 11-year-old’s child

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities say she was impregnated by a young boy in 2014.

Marissa Mowry, 25, of Port Rickey, Florida, is charged with sexual battery.

Mowry and the victim were at a home in Hillsborough County in January 2014 when they had sexual intercourse that resulted in a pregnancy, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WFTS.

At the time, Mowry was 22 and the victim was 11.

Mowry gave birth to a child in October 2014.

Authorities said Mowry and the victim continued with their sexual relationship multiple times while the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

After an investigation concluded, Mowry was arrested Tuesday and placed in the Hillsborough County Jail.

The 3-year-old child was placed in the custody of a responsible adult.