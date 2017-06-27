South Carolina mom delivers 14 pound baby

A newborn baby boy in South Carolina weighs double a normal newborn, News4SA reported.

Colin Keisler — born on Friday — weighed 14 pounds, four ounces.

Those double digits put him in the weight range of an average 4- to 5-month-old baby.

“The O.R. kind ah -as soon as he came out, they said ‘we have to weigh him right now’. Instead of waiting. So they pulled a scale out and they put him on there, and as soon as they saw 14 pounds it was like this amazing reaction,” father Arthur Keisler said.