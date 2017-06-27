Small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor for 4th time

RABBIT HASH, Ky. — It’s ruff having this much responsibility!

For the fourth time, a small Kentucky town has elected a dog to be its mayor, according to WDRB. Jordie Bamforth’s pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken, donkey and little boy to become mayor of Rabbit Hash.

The town, who doesn’t need a real mayor, began election animals in the late 1990s as a fundraising effort.

“We charge you a dollar for your vote, you vote as often as you want,” said Bobbi Kayser, who works with the town’s Historical Society.

Typically, the money from the election goes towards town improvements.