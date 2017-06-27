× Pregnant Taco Bell employee choked over hot sauce packets

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Taco Bell customer in Indiana is accused of attacking a pregnant employee because she did not get enough hot sauce packets.

The woman came into the fast food restaurant around 1:30 p.m. Monday and ordered a meal, according to the Elkhart Truth. That’s when the woman became irate over how the 26-year-old employee handed her the hot sauce packets and wanted more.

The woman then attacked her, pushed her against the wall and began choking her.

The victim denied medical treatment and police have no leads in the case.

Surveillance footage has not been released.