HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There is an “emergency situation” at Redstone Arsenal, an Army garrison outside Huntsville, Alabama.

There may be an active shooter, according to a tweet from Redstone Arsenal.

The post has been placed on lockdown, and employees are sheltering in place.

Police cars and ambulances were seen heading toward the arsenal.

Developing…

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Told intercom still making shelter in place announcements on Redstone Arsenal because of possible active shooter, over an hour in — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 27, 2017

My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 27, 2017

Just gave an update over the PA in our building. Active shooter situation still exist. MSFC and Redstone are still on lockdown. — Jonathan Deal (@dealjon) June 27, 2017