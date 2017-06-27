Police searching for NC airport employee who went missing from work

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are searching for a Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee who went missing while on break Monday afternoon.

Allison Cope went on her scheduled break at the Terminal 2 pre-security Starbucks but never returned, according to WTVD. She was expected to be back around 3 p.m. and was eventually reported missing at about 7 p.m.

Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, which Cope helps run, posted on its Facebook page saying that she “would never just disappear.”

“She went on break at work at the RDU airport where she is a supervisor and never returned,” the post read. “Her phone was left and her purse. Her car is missing and all her friends and family have not heard from her.”

Security records show Cope’s 2014 Ford Fusion left the parking lot, but there is no security video that shows who was driving.

“She always checks in with us,” roommate Sarah Kosinki told WNCN. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”