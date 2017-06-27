Cam Newton makes first throw since shoulder surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He’s close!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has begun throwing for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in March.

The Carolina Panthers official twitter documented the historic moment with a hype video.

“Obviously, it’s still not 100 percent, but seeing the ball come out of my hand in a throwing motion was good,” Newton told Panthers.com.

Newton underwent surgery on March 30 and will continue to rehab for four weeks with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion.

If all goes as planned, Newton hopes to be 100% by training camp on July 26.

Panthers fans stormed social media with excitement over the news:

