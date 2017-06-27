× North Carolinians can fish for free on Fourth of July

Thanks to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolinians can fish for free on the Fourth of July.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, anglers can fish in any public body of water in North Carolina without purchasing a fishing license.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission posted about the longstanding offer on Facebook Monday.

The post reads, “July 4 is ‘Free Fishing Day’ in North Carolina where everyone — residents and non-residents alike — can fish in any public body of water from 12:01 a.m. to 11: 59 p.m., without having to purchase a fishing license or additional trout privilege license.”

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocks a variety of fish in public, inland waters across the state throughout the year to give fishermen a better chance of catching fish.

Authorized by the N.C. General Assembly and enacted in 1994, North Carolina’s annual free fishing day always falls on July 4.

