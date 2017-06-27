New island appears off North Carolina coast

A new island has appeared off the tip of Cape Point on Hatteras Island.

The mile-long island, nicknamed “Shelley Island,” formed due to the Atlantic Ocean’s changing tides, ABC News reports.

Officials say Shelly Island is a large sandbar and they’re unsure whether if it will grow or disappear soon.

“A large sandbar has formed off the tip of Cape Point and essentially created a new island,” said Mark Dowdle, deputy superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. “It could continue to grow or soon it could be completely gone. We don’t know.”

He also warned that people should not attempt to swim to the island as w aters are deep and the current is strong.

Chad Koczera snapped a photo of the new island with his drone and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Cape Hatteras point and the new sandbar island.”