NC youth accused of shooting, killing dog

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile in North Carolina is accused of fatally shooting a dog last Wednesday.

Arcel Valdes accuses his parents’ young neighbor of shooting and killing his dog, Bobie.

“Today, I was setting up some fence wire. I was setting it up on the property because my dog likes to roam around. He’s not a bad dog. He doesn’t try to bite anybody or anything,” Valdes told WLOS.

Valdes said he was standing near his parents’ driveway when he heard the gunshots from behind their shed.

“I look on the porch, and on the porch, he’s bleeding out. So, I’m putting pressure on his wounds and stuff and he just keeps bleeding out, and I see this kid. He’s running around right here and he’s tightening up his hoodie and he’s looking suspicious,” Valdes said.

When he confronted the kid, he told Valdes that he shot the dog with a Glock because it “tried to get at me.”

Valdes eventually went to bring his dog back inside and call the police and the neighbor left the scene.

Warrants have been drawn by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, charging the youth with cruelty to animals, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor. At last check, the warrants had not yet been served.