NC hiker snaps photo of massive snake(s) in tree

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A man hiking along a North Carolina greenway over the weekend spotted what appeared to be at least one massive snake slithering up a tree, WNCN reports.

Nic Bayer was hiking along the Upper Neuse Greenway Trail in Wake Forest when he spotted the snake — which he says could have been up to three.

He snapped a photo of the reptile(s) and posted it on Facebook.

The caption read, “Anyone watching for snakes overhead on your nature hike?”

Facebook users were confused about whether it was one or more snakes but speculated that the photo could have been a snake mating ball.

In mid-April, a woman walking along a greenway in Charlotte found what appeared to be a snake mating ball.