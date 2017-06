HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina firefighters went above and beyond and “below” to rescue some ducklings who were trapped in a storm drain.

Firefighters crammed inside a drain Tuesday afternoon off Rosedale Hill Avenue in Huntersville to get the baby ducks out one-by-one, WSOC reports.

They managed to save all 10 ducklings.

A rescuer & his patient. 10 baby ducks saved, handed over to @HPDNC Animal Control by Ladder 1's. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/zqvoBqhMxV — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 27, 2017

The little ones are now with the Huntersville Animal Control, being nursed back to health.