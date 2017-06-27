× N.C. A&T student killed in head-on wreck in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student was among the two killed in a head-on collision in Alamance County early Tuesday morning, according to Tiffany Jones, director of media relations at N.C. A&T.

Troopers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a fatal wreck on I-40 westbound. They say a vehicle was initially traveling west on I-40 but pulled to the right shoulder and made a U-turn and started traveling eastbound in the westbound travel lane.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Michael Lamm, then hit 22-year-old Destiny Lajoy Jones head-on.

Jones was a rising senior at A&T majoring in sports science and fitness,

Both died as a result of their injuries. Alcohol and speed are not suspected to be a factor.