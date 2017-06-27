× Man wanted in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of hitting a 4-year-old boy with a pick-up truck in High Point, according to a press release.

Police responded to the incident at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Wesley Street. Malcolm Adams says his nephew, Matthew Drawthorn, was riding his bike outside their home when it happened.

“I seen the truck coming up the street, and I was yelling for him to stop, but he never stopped,” Adams said. “It takes a cold person to do something like that. It makes you wonder like what would you do if it was your child?”

Tuesday evening, police identified Brendan Lamar Johnson, of High Point, as the suspect. He is facing charges of hit-and-run with injury and driving while license revoked.

Drawthorn is recovering at Brenner Children’s Hospital. He has road rash and minor bleeding in the brain, which doctors are monitoring.

His mother says he is expected to be okay, and they hope to bring him home soon.

“He’s pulling through, he’s doing better now,” Adams said. “He’s doing very good today.”