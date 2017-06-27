Life-size alien doll found buckled in passenger seat of speeding car

Officers in Georgia were surprised when they pulled over a speeding driver and saw what was sitting in his passenger seat — an alien wearing a seatbelt.

Alpharetta’s Department of Public Safety posted photos of the incident Sunday evening on Facebook.

“Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol,” the agency posted.

According to DPS, the man was pulled over for speeding on Georgia state route 400.

DPS says the driver never really said anything about his alien passenger.

He did agree to let the officer take photos of the incident, before going on with his day.