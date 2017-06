Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- He has sold more than 300 million copies of his books.

He is a household name writing bestselling thrillers including “A Time to Kill,” “The Firm,” and “The Pelican Brief” among several others.

For the first time in 25 years, bestselling author John Grisham is on a bookstore tour.

FOX8’s Natalie Wilson spoke one-on-one with the author before Grisham met with fans during a book-signing event at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro.