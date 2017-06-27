Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in service dog’s shooting death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier accused of shooting a dog to death pleaded guilty Tuesday morning and was sentenced to a year of supervised probation, WTVD reports.
Jarren Heng, 26, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals and felony possession/carrying a gun on education property.
Other pending charges of felony cruelty to animals and felony discharging a firearm on education property were dismissed, court officials say.
Documents show that in April, he and an ex-soldier, Marinna Rollins, shot a dog named Camboui, who belonged to Rollins, with a rifle.
Rollins and Heng then took the gray-and-white male pit bull to an unknown wooded area, tied the dog to a tree, and then shot him in the head.
A friend of Rollins videotaped the incident and uploaded it to Facebook.
Rollins was found dead in her apartment in May.
At the time, authorities were investigating her death as a possible suicide.