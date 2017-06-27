Former NC district attorneys indicted in wife-swap case
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former district attorneys under investigation for the misuse of state funds now face criminal charges, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher are both charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to discharge the duties of their office.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed the charges Tuesday afternoon and said the prosecutors were indicted by the Wake County Grand Jury on Tuesday morning.
The district attorney’s offices in Rockingham and Person/Caswell counties have been under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation since July 25, 2016, on allegations that money had been stolen through the misuse of the state payroll system. Those accusations stem from reports that Bradsher and Blitzer had hired each other’s wives in a scheme to collect more than $100,000 in unearned annual salaries.
Read more: Greensboro News & Record