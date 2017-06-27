‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Famous “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to his daughter Bindi Irwin.

Irwin announced the star on social media on Friday.

The post read, “I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work.”

The television star died in September 2006 following an attack by a stingray while filming in Queensland.

Irwin is the sole posthumous member of the 2018 television class, which includes The X-Files actor Gillian Anderson and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, according to the Guardian.