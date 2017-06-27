‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Famous “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to his daughter Bindi Irwin.

Irwin announced the star on social media on Friday.

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The television star died in September 2006 following an attack by a stingray while filming in Queensland.

Irwin is the sole posthumous member of the 2018 television class, which includes The X-Files actor Gillian Anderson and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, according to the Guardian.